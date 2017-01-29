Watch GRIM REAPER Frontman STEVE GRIMMETT In Live Stream Update

At 1PM EST/6PM UK time, Jimmy Kay from The Metal Voice and Tony Dolan (Venom Inc.) will be speaking to Grim Reaper singer Steve Grimmett and his wife Mille in Ecuador who will provide get an update on his condition as well as big announcement. Click here to watch.



Grimmett took ill at on January 14th at Grim Reaper's concert in Guayaquil, Ecuador, and performed most of the show sitting down. He was then taken to a hospital where he had his right leg removed from below the knee. "The infection was so aggressive it spread from his toes to his knee over night," Mille said.





Grimmett remains in a South American hospital after being refused flight home when the airline disallowed him to board. The singer was amidst a tour in support of Grim Reaper’s latest album, Walking In The Shadows.

Fans have taken to social media since initial reports started to appear regarding the beloved singer. Now an official fundraising page has been created to help Steve with costs that are quickly rising. Donations can be made here.

“Walking In The Shadows” video: