Watch IAN GILLAN Perform “Knockin' At Your Back Door” Without DEEP PURPLE In 2006

Check out this rendition by Ian Gillan performing Deep Purple's “Knockin' At Your Back Door” recorded live in 2006. On the back of Ian's celebration album Gillan's Inn put together with Michael Lee Jackson, Ian hit the road in the USA for a club tour.

The band:

Ian Gillan - vocals

Michael Lee Jackson - guitar /musical director

Dean Howard - guitar

Rodney Appleby - bass guitar, backing vocals

Randy Cooke - drums

Joe Mennonna - keyboards, saxophone, background vocals