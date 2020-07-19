Watch IAN GILLAN Perform “Knockin' At Your Back Door” Without DEEP PURPLE In 2006

July 19, 2020, 38 minutes ago

news hard rock deep purple ian gillan

Watch IAN GILLAN Perform “Knockin' At Your Back Door” Without DEEP PURPLE In 2006

Check out this rendition by Ian Gillan performing Deep Purple's “Knockin' At Your Back Door” recorded live in 2006. On the back of Ian's celebration album Gillan's Inn put together with Michael Lee Jackson, Ian hit the road in the USA for a club tour.

The band:

Ian Gillan - vocals
Michael Lee Jackson - guitar /musical director
Dean Howard - guitar
Rodney Appleby - bass guitar, backing vocals
Randy Cooke - drums
Joe Mennonna - keyboards, saxophone, background vocals



Featured Audio

ALESTORM – “Pirate Metal Drinking Crew” (Napalm)

ALESTORM – “Pirate Metal Drinking Crew” (Napalm)

Featured Video

MORS SUBITA Launch “Sick”

MORS SUBITA Launch “Sick”

Latest Reviews