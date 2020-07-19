Watch IAN GILLAN Perform “Knockin' At Your Back Door” Without DEEP PURPLE In 2006
July 19, 2020, 38 minutes ago
Check out this rendition by Ian Gillan performing Deep Purple's “Knockin' At Your Back Door” recorded live in 2006. On the back of Ian's celebration album Gillan's Inn put together with Michael Lee Jackson, Ian hit the road in the USA for a club tour.
The band:
Ian Gillan - vocals
Michael Lee Jackson - guitar /musical director
Dean Howard - guitar
Rodney Appleby - bass guitar, backing vocals
Randy Cooke - drums
Joe Mennonna - keyboards, saxophone, background vocals