Watch IRON MAIDEN's "Wasted Years" Get The Acoustic Ukulele Treatment From THOMAS ZWIJSEN

Guitarist Thomas Zwijsen has released an acoustic ukulele cover of Iron Maiden's Somewhere In Time classic "Wasted Years". Watch the clip below:

Zwijsen's Nylon Maiden project covers acoustic / classical fingerstyle versions of Iron Maiden songs, mostly on solo guitar and now some on ukulele. "Wasted Years" was written by Adrian Smith and released on the Somewhere In Time album in 1986. Zwijsen's first ever Iron Maiden arrangement was “Wasted Years” on classical acoustic solo guitar.