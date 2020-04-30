Watch JASTA's Lyric Video For "Return From War" Feat. MAX CAVALERA

Watch JASTA's Lyric Video For "Return From War" Feat. MAX CAVALERA

Hatebreed's Jamey Jasta has released a lyric video for "Return From War", a track from the Jasta album, The Lost Chapters - Volume 2, released in late 2019. The song features Max Cavalera (Soulfly, ex-Sepultura), and you can find the new video below.

The Lost Chapters - Volume 2 tracklisting:

"They Want Your Soul" (feat. George "Corpsegrinder" Fisher)
"Return From War" (feat. Max Cavalera)
"Strength To Draw" The Line (feat. Jesse Leach)
"Cleansed By The Waves" (feat. Zoli Teglas)
"When The Contagion Is You "(feat. Matthew K. Heafy)
"Spilled Blood Never Dries" (feat. Kirk Windstein)
"Heaven Gets What It Wants" (feat. Howard Jones)
"Silence Is The Enemy" (feat. BillyBio)
"Just Breathing" (feat. Frank Palmeri)
"Our Guardian Angel" (feat. Phil Rind)
"13 Appears" (feat. Tommy Victor)
"Holy Wars... The Punishment Due" (feat. Joey. Concepcion)



