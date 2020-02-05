Watch KISS Perform "Black Diamond" In Allentown; HQ Video

February 5, 2020, 2 hours ago

news hard rock kiss

KISS kicked off the North American leg of their End Of The Road farewell tour on February 1 in Manchester, New Hampshire. The band performed at the PPL Center in Allentown, PA last night (February 4), and you can watch pro-shot footage of them performing one of their classics, "Black Diamond", below:

KISS perform tonight, Wednesday, February 5, at Keybank Center in Buffalo, NY. Dates for the tour, which features David Lee Roth as direct support, can be found here.



