Watch KISS Perform "Goin' Blind" By The Pool On KISS Kruise IX

Check out footage of KISS performing "Goin' Blind" on the pool deck during the recent Kiss Kruise IX (October 30th - November 4th).







Paul Stanley held a Q&A session in his pyjamas for the kids on board the cruise and read a kid-friendly bedtime story. According to Rock And Roll Garage, the chat revolved around a variety of Kiss-related topics, and often the subjects were brought up by the children themselves. The boys, for example, asked why drummer Peter Criss left the band and commented on Eric Carr, also a drummer, who died in 1991.

KISS will resume their End Of The Road World Tour next month in Australia. To view the complete live itinerary, visit this location.