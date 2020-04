KISS performed the Hotter Than Hell album classic, "Let Me Go, Rock 'N' Roll", during their End Of The Road tour stop at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on April 9, 2019. Check out pro-shot video below:

KISS singer/guitarist, Paul Stanley, released the video below, in which he performs the KISS classics "Makin' Love", "Hotter Than Hell", and "Got To Choose" from home quarantine.