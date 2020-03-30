Watch METALLICA "Spit Out The Bone" In Prague; HQ Video Posted

Professionally-filmed footage of Metallica performing "Spit Out The Bone", at O2 Arena in Prague, Czechia on April 2, 2018, can be seen below:

"We’re taking things indoors for tonight’s edition of #MetallicaMondays!," states a message from Metallica. "Tune in on YouTube or Facebook to catch Live In Paris - September 8, 2017 for free! Streaming starts at 8 PM, EDT, but don’t worry if you can’t make it. The show will be on demand for you to enjoy all week! Make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel to receive a notification when the show is about to begin."

In other news, the band have issued the following in regards to The Metallica Vinyl Club:

"This is it! Tomorrow is the last day to sign up for the Vinyl Club before enrolment closes until next year. Join before 11:59 PM, PDT on Tuesday, March 31st to receive four 7” vinyl records featuring rare cuts from the vault and access to our soon to be released exclusive line of Vinyl Club merch including a t-shirt, a hat, and a turntable slipmat.

"We’re psyched to share this new project - and our passion for some old school vinyl - with you!"

Join the club here.