Wacken TV has uploaded Swedish extreme metal legends Necrophobic’s set from 2019 described “as a dark mass of blackened death metal at mighty Bullhead City Circus!”

Necrophobic performed:

“Awakening…”

“Mark of the Necrogram”

“The Call”

“Celebration of the Goat”

“The Crossing”

“Tsar Bomba”

“Blinded by Light, Enlightened by Darkness”

“Revelation 666”

“The Nocturnal Silence”