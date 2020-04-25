Watch PARADISE LOST Guitarist Gregor Mackintosh Talk About His Top 5 Essential Items To Get Through The Lockdown

In the video below, Paradise Lost guitarist Gregor Mackintosh talks about his top 5 items to survive isolation lockdown:

Paradise Lost will release their new album, Obsidian, on May 15 via Nuclear Blast. Pre-order here, and watch a lyric video for the new single, "Ghost", below.

Singer Nick Holmes: "This song tips a cap to the goth rock music that was ubiquitous when we were teenagers. Even as young death metal fans, a lot of that old 80's music is still very much the soundtrack of our early lives. Lyrically it's about being haunted by the past and a shallow belief in something you hope will destroy the demons."

Obsidian... dark, reflective and black: it’s a pretty decent description of the music that Paradise Lost have been making over the last 32 years, even though this most resilient of British metal bands have stoically refused to be pinned down to one easily defined formula. Powered by a lust for creativity and a stout devotion to haunting heaviness, Paradise Lost have defied the odds by coming back stronger than ever over the past decade.

Nick Holmes comments about the new album: "One of the most eclectic albums we have done in some time, we have miserable songs, sad songs ,slow songs and faster songs. Did I mention miserable?"

The sixteenth Paradise Lost studio album, Obsidian, eschews its immediate predecessors’ gruesome, myopic approach in favour of a richer and more dynamic deluge of black shades. From the deceptive elegance and dual atmospheres of opener "Darker Thoughts" through to the crushing, baroque doom of war-torn closer "Ravenghast", Obsidian reveals a band in masterful control of a broad array of vital ideas. Most noticeably, the record boasts several songs that draw heavily from the much-loved, Kohl-encrusted days of ‘80s gothic rock: in particular, newly-minted Paradise Lost anthems‚ "Ghosts" is a guaranteed dancefloor-filler at any discerning goth nightclub.

Obsidian tracklisting:

"Darker Thoughts"

"Fall From Grace"

"Ghosts"

"The Devil Embraced"

"Forsaken"

"Serenity"

"Ending Days"

"Hope Dies Young"

"Ravenghast"

"Fall From Grace" video:

"Darker Thoughts" teaser: