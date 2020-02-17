Watch Pro-Shot Footage Of QUEEN + ADAM LAMBERT Performing “We Are The Champions”, “We Will Rock You” At Firefight Australia

Check out pro-shot footage of Queen + Adam Lambert performing the classics “We Are The Champions” and “We Will Rock You” at Firefight Australia held yesterday at ANZ Stadium in Sydney, Australia.

According to Billboard, Firefight Australia which also featured Alice Cooper, raised close to $10 million Australian ($6.7 million US) for good causes and exceeded all expectations. Spanning nine and a half hours, the all-star event drew more than 1.5 million viewers across its domestic partners, the Seven Network and Foxtel.

All concert ticket profits and all contributions through Ticketek went towards these key organizations providing vital “Rescue”, “Relief and Recovery” and “Rehabilitation”: Rural and regional fire services, Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery, and RSPCA Bushfire Appeal.