Watch SCORPIONS Perform "Wind Of Change" At Hellfest 2015

Video has surfaced of Scorpions performing "Wind Of Change" live at Hellfest in June 2015. Check it out below:

Scorpions have postponed their Las Vegas residency. Promoted by Live Nation and Caesars Entertainment, Scorpions “Sin City Nights” was due to begin Saturday, July 4 at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. Scorpions were to be joined by special guests Queensrÿche.

Says the band: "Our Vegas Residency at (Planet Hollywood) is postponed, new dates to be announced soon. We want our fans & everybody involved to be safe during these uncertain times. Please take care of yourselves, stay healthy and we will see you again when times are better. Lots of Love. Scorpions.”

The nine performances were due to take place on:

July: 4, 8, 11, 14, 16, 18, 21, 23, 25.