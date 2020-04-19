Watch Thomas Zwijsen’s Classical Acoustic Fingerstyle Cover Of RAINBOW’s “Temple Of The King”
April 19, 2020, an hour ago
Guitarist Thomas Zwijsen has given the classical acoustic fingerstyle treatment to “The Temple Of The King” by Richie Blackmore's Rainbow. The song was originally released by Ritchie Blackmore's Rainbow with Ronnie James Dio on vocals in 1975 and later also by Blackmore's Night. This solo arranged was performed live at the Ortega Guitars studio on the Thomas Zwijsen Signature Guitar.