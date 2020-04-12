Watch VOIVOD’s Dan “Chewy” Mongrain Dissect “Obsolete Beings” In Guitar Lesson, Play-Through Videos

While in confinement, trying to adapt and make the best out of the situation, Voivod guitarist Dan “Chewy” Mongrain decided to give it a go at doing this first tutorial video, a very exhaustive autopsy of the solo of “Obsolete Beings” which is the opening track and first single of the latest Voivod release and Juno winning award for best metal album of the year in 2019 in Canada, The Wake.



"These guitar/music lesson and play-throughs cover a lot of aspects of my guitar playing, composing, soloing techniques in great details”, Chewy says. “I thought It would be a good time for sharing this,And it seems to be appreciated a lot! I hope to do more in the near future”



Dan “Chewy” Mongrain is now officially part of Dimarzio pickup artists. See profile page here.

"Thanks to my friend David Davidson of Revocation, he was kind to introduce me to the Dimarzio team, we toured together last year and had a blast on the road, David is a great guitar player and a very nice guy with a great sense of humor!"



Voivod is currently working on a live record and a new album amongst other exciting projects coming out this year.



“Obsolete Beings” solo autopsy, guitar lesson:

“Obsolete Beings” solo play-through: