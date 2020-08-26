Watch "WEIRD AL" YANKOVIC As TED NUGENT In New Reno 911! Video

Cinema Blend is reporting that Reno 911! returned for the back half of its revival season this week, which means we finally get to see pop culture treasure "Weird" Al Yankovic's rather bizarre impersonation of the Motor City Madman Ted Nugent, a situation first hinted at in Season 7's first trailer.

Quibi unveiled a brand new clip showcasing "Weird" Al's take on Ted Nugent, so fans don't even need to wait for the episode to get here in order to see the Grammy-winning musician getting his red, white and blue on. Check it out below: