WAYFARER Streaming New Song "Animal Crown"

Denver, Colorado-based black metal outfit Wayfarer are streaming "Animal Crown", the new single from their third LP World's Blood, out on May 25th via Profound Lore. Listen to the track below, and find CD and digital pre-orders here where you can also stream "The Dreaming Plain", CD and LP pre-orders here, and iTunes pre-orders here.

World's Blood is black metal of the American West. Wayfarer recorded the album in the winter of early 2018 at The Thousand Caves in New York under the watchful production of Colin Marston.

A reflection of the Rocky Mountains and high plains of their native Colorado, the band tells a story that is uniquely American. Drawing influence as much from the dusty, dark Americana of the "Denver sound" and the scores of epic Westerns as they do the fury and melody of black metal, Wayfarer brings something original to the table with a sound that is at once aggressive and honest. The album paints a hallucinatory picture of the western frontier, and the haunting presence of the blood in the soils from a culture lost to time.

Offers Wayfarer's Shane McCarthy, "We feel like we are in the right home for the band, and that we have with this record something that is honest and uniquely American, as we are from the American West, and not Norway, and the music reflects that. Working with Colin Marston on the record I think gave us the best possible environment to bring it together."

Wayfarer was first brought together in 2012, by a group of Colorado natives. The members of the band aimed to create something original - fierce, beautiful, and honest, in order to contribute back to the pantheon of the great and timeless music that shaped them as people. The founding lineup of Shane McCarthy, Tanner Rezabek, Isaac Faulk and James Hansen released their debut album Children Of The Iron Age in 2014, which was later picked up by Prosthetic Records. With the release of the album, the band began what would grow be substantial touring of the material with a strong and memorable live show. Subsequent years would bring touring alongside the likes of Dreadnought, Falls of Rauros, Anicon, Velnias, and Haunter.

The second LP Old Souls was released in 2016 via Prosthetic and continued the band's progression to a sound not easily confined by genre tags. With a more refined and decidedly darker album in tow, the band continued to hit the road, performing across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Guitarist and long-time collaborator of the band Joey Truscelli officially joined following the release of the record, replacing the departed Tanner Rezabek.

World's Blood marks Wayfarer's debut with Profound Lore Records, as they step into their own in the music underground with their strongest and most fully realized vision. With the LP's release in late spring of 2018, the year promises to see the band bring their forceful live show to stages across the world.

Tracklisting:

"Animal Crown"

"On Horseback They Carried Thunder"

"The Crows Ahead Cry War"

"The Dreaming Plain"

"A Nation Of Immigrants"

Wayfarer has announced a month-long US tour in conjunction with the release of World's Blood, including a run through the southern states with Primitive Man and Forn on their way through Austin Terror Fest where they'll also join Acid King, Gnaw, Krallice, and many more. Wayfarer then travels onward alongside Krallice through the western states, including a set at the TRVE Brewing Anniversary fest, a performance at Los Angeles Strikefest. The tour closes on with at the Fire In The Mountains gathering in Jackson, Wyoming where the band performs alongside Wovenhand, Panopticon, Krallice, Wayfarer, Falls Of Rauros, Dreadnought, Velnias, Woman Is The Earth, Aerial Ruin, Infernal Coil, and Saddle Of Southern Darkness, the fest taking place June 30th and July 1st at Heart Six Ranch in Moran, Wyoming, on an outdoor stage, where fans can eat, drink, and camp within the ranch and nearby in Bridger-Teton National Forest. They will also have access to festival sponsored hiking trips, white water rafting, backpacking, fishing, canoeing horseback rides, and more wilderness activities right out the backdoor of the ranch in the daytime hours surrounding the evenings' performances.



Tour dates:

June

8 - The Black Sheep - Colorado Springs, CO @ 71Grind IV (with Mizmor, Of Feather & Bone, Vermin Womb)

12 - Iron Horse - Wichita Falls, TX (with Primitive Man)

13 - Paper Tiger - San Antonio, TX (with Primitive Man)

14 - Santos - New Orleans, LA (with Primitive Man, Forn)

15 - Tavern - Hattiesburg, MS (with Primitive Man, Forn)

12 - White Oak Music Hall - Houston. TX (with Primitive Man, Forn)

17 - The Lost Well - Austin, TX @ Austin Terrorfest (with Acid King, Gnaw, Primitive Man, Forn, Krallice)

18 - Reno's - Dallas, TX (with Primitive Man, Krallice, Forn)

19 - 89th St - Oklahoma City, OK (with Primitive Man, Krallice, Forn)

20 - Sister - Albuquerque, NM (with Krallice)

22 - Hi-Dive - Denver, CO @ TRVE Anniversary Fest

23 - Diabolical Records - Salt Lake City, UT (with Krallice)

24 - Los Angeles Strikefest - Los Angeles, CA (with Morbid Saint, Exciter, Krallice, Nocturnus AD, Razor)

25 - The Golden Bull - Oakland, CA (with Krallice)

27 - Tonic - Portland, OR (with Krallice)

28 - Highline - Seattle, WA (with Krallice)

29 - The Shredder - Boise, ID (with Krallice)

July

1 - Fire In The Mountains - Jackson, WY (with Wovenhand, Panopticon, Krallice, more)

Wayfarer lineup:

Isaac Faulk - drums

Joey Truscelli - guitars/vocals

Shane McCarthy - guitars/vocals

James Hansen - bass/vocals

(Photo - Alvino Salcedo)