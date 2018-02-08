WAYFARER To Issue World's Blood Album Via Profound Lore Records In May

Profound Lore has announced their cooperation with Denver, Colorado-based black metal outfit Wayfarer for their newly completed third LP, World's Blood, this May. World's Blood is black metal of the American West. Wayfarer recorded the album in the winter of early 2018 at The Thousand Caves in New York under the watchful production of Colin Marston.

A reflection of the Rocky Mountains and high plains of their native Colorado, the band tells a story that is uniquely American. Drawing influence as much from the dusty, dark Americana of the "Denver sound" and the scores of epic Westerns as they do the fury and melody of black metal, Wayfarer brings something original to the table with a sound that is at once aggressive and honest. The album paints a hallucinatory picture of the western frontier, and the haunting presence of the blood in the soils from a culture lost to time.

Offers Wayfarer's Shane McCarthy, "We feel like we are in the right home for the band, and that we have with this record something that is honest and uniquely American, as we are from the American West, and not Norway, and the music reflects that. Working with Colin Marston on the record I think gave us the best possible environment to bring it together."

Wayfarer was first brought together in 2012, by a group of Colorado natives. The members of the band aimed to create something original - fierce, beautiful, and honest, in order to contribute back to the pantheon of the great and timeless music that shaped them as people. The founding lineup of Shane McCarthy, Tanner Rezabek, Isaac Faulk and James Hansen released their debut album Children Of The Iron Age in 2014, which was later picked up by Prosthetic Records. With the release of the album, the band began what would grow be substantial touring of the material with a strong and memorable live show. Subsequent years would bring touring alongside the likes of Dreadnought, Falls of Rauros, Anicon, Velnias, and Haunter.

The second LP Old Souls was released in 2016 via Prosthetic and continued the band's progression to a sound not easily confined by genre tags. With a more refined and decidedly darker album in tow, the band continued to hit the road, performing across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Guitarist and long-time collaborator of the band Joey Truscelli officially joined following the release of the record, replacing the departed Tanner Rezabek.

World's Blood marks Wayfarer's debut with Profound Lore Records, as they step into their own in the music underground with their strongest and most fully realized vision. With the LP's release in late spring of 2018, the year promises to see the band bring their forceful live show to stages across the world.

Profound Lore will release World's Blood on May 25th. Stand by for the album's artwork, tracklisting, audio samples, pre-orders, and much more to be issued as we head towards the spring thaw.

Live dates:

April

28 - Hi-Dive - Denver, CO (with Of Feather And Bone, Suffering Hour, Many Blessings)

June

8 - 71Grind Festival - Colorado Springs, CO (with Mizmor, Brainoil, Vermin Womb, Of Feather And Bone, Wake)

17 - Austin Terrorfest - Austin, TX (with Krallice, Primitive Man, Yob, 40 Watt Sun, Bell Witch)

24 - Los Angeles Strikefest - Los Angeles, CA (with Morbid Saint, Exciter, Krallice, Nocturnus AD, Razor)

Wayfarer lineup:

Isaac Faulk - drums

Joey Truscelli - guitars/vocals

Shane McCarthy - guitars/vocals

James Hansen - bass/vocals

(Photo - Alvino Salcedo)