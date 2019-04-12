WAYLAND Announce Spring Fling Tour Dates

Wayland will headline The Spring Fling Tour with special guests Eve To Adam and Modern Mimes, confirmed dates are as listed:

May

22 - The Blue Note - Harrison, OH

23 - RocHaus West - Dundee, IL

24 - Goldschmiede Ringspiel - Days Boyd, WI

25 - The Eclectic Room - Angola, IN

26 - Brat Fest - Madison, WI

29 - Big Sports Bar and Billiards - Sioux Falls, SD

30 - Bourbon Theatre - Lincoln NE

31 - Aftershock Live Music Venue - Merriam KS

June

1 - McGrath Dubuque Harley Davidson Motorcycles - Dubuque, IA

VIP tickets can be purchased at this location.

Wayland, the mid-west rock band hailing from the town sharing it's name in Michigan, have released their new single, “Forget About Me” to their fans independently through management company, Fearlyss Entertainment.

Written by Phillip Vilenski and Mitchel Arnold from Wayland, and Cody Hanson and Marshall Dutton from Hinder, "Forget About Me" is a rock anthem that you can't wait to sing along to in your car, discussing the trials and tribulations of a man having the worst day. Stream “Forget About Me” on Spotify, iTunes, and Amazon Music now.

Wayland is a blue-collar American band from Wayland, Michigan who began selling out venues all across the mid-west in 2010 before relentlessly traveling the United States over 300 days per year for the past five years.

Committed to their roots and their songwriting, you cannot pigeonhole their sound into a genre, as every verse is penned from their heart, telling tales of their stage to stage gypsy lifestyle. Wayland is a modern take on their vintage influences.

For further details, visit WaylandTheBand.com.