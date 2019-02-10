WAYLAND Release "Indiana Jones" Lyric Video

Michigan based, blue-collar rock band Wayland has issued a lyric video for their brand new single, "Indiana Jones". Enjoy this trip down memory lane:

In live news, catch Wayland on stage at the following shows:

March

1 - The Apollo Theatre - Belvidere, IL

2 - Route 20 - Sturtevant, WI

3 - The Forge - Joliet, IL

21 - Phat Headz - Green Bay, WI

23 - The Metro - Eau Claire, WI

29 - Lefty's Live Music - Des Moines, IA

For further details, visit Wayland on Facebook.