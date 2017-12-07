WAYLAND Singer MITCH ARNOLD Issues Special Message On Depression, Anxiety, Suicide - "You Matter"; Video

Mitch Arnold, lead vocalist of the band Wayland, recently sat down to film this compelling promo on his trials and tribulations to bring awareness to depression and suicide with The You Rock Foundation. Mitch talks about how he deals with these thoughts with 'exercise and meditation'.

You Rock Foundation has affected and saved many lives with the help of filmed testimonials with other notable artists including Corey Taylor (Slipknot, Stone Sour), Jonathan Davis (Korn), Jim Root (Slipknot), Randy Blythe (Lamb Of God), Jesse Leach (Killswitch Engage), Aaron Norstrom (Gemini Syndrome) and many more which can be viewed at the foundation's website.

To speak to someone who will understand and help you find the hope your deserve, call The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, or text 741741 to Crisis Text Line. These services are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

1-800-273-TALK (8255) | suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

Crisis Text Line | crisistextline.org

In September, Wayland released their debut full length album Rinse & Repeat via Mighty Loud / InGroove. They just wrapped up a tour with Hinder, Josh Todd & The Conflict and Adelitas Way.