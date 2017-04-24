WE ARE LEGEND Release “Hungry Mirrors” Lyric Video

Balingen, Germany-based prog/power metal act, We Are Legend, have released a lyric video for “Hungry Mirrors”, the opening track from the 2013 debut album, Rise Of The Legend. Watch the video below.

Rise Of The Legend tracklisting:

“Hungry Mirrors”

“This Holy Dark”

“Enemy Within”

“Birth Of The Legend”

“Rise Of The Legend”

“God Is Dreaming”

“Out!”

“Only Time Can Tell”

“March Of The Living”

“Hungry Mirrors” lyric video:

“This Holy Dark” video:

“Enemy Within“ video