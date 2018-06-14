WE ARE SENTINELS Featuring Former ICED EARTH Singer MATT BARLOW Release “Battle In Winter” Lyric Video

We Are Sentinels, featuring legendary vocalist Matt Barlow (ex-Iced Earth) and composer Jonah Weingarten, have released a lyric video for "Battle In Winter", from their new album to be released on July 6th via SAOL in Europe and the UK.

The track tells an epic fantasy story of elves and war. The third song and culmination of the Winter Trilogy, the piece brings the thematic elements to a cinematic conclusion. With huge sweeping strings, massive orchestral percussions, and atmospheric choirs, "Battle In Winter" exemplifies the feel of the soon-to-release album as a whole. Perhaps one of Matt Barlow's finest and most emotive vocal performances ever, showcasing his power, range, and emotion in ways that only he can.

Watch the clip below.

Combining sweeping motion picture style orchestral arrangements, modern classical piano, and thunderous percussions, vocalist Matt Barlow (Ashes Of Ares, Pyramaze) and composer, keyboardist and pianist Jonah Weingarten (Pyramaze, SOI, solo artist) have set out to create something truly unique and groundbreaking.

With musical and thematic elements inspired by the great drama, sci-fi, and fantasy films of the last 30 years - combined with the duo's obvious enthusiasm for all things heavy metal - We Are Sentinels work to embody the very essence of the word ‘epic’.

For an album that is being released in the blazing hot mid-summer, the tracklisting surprisingly has some stone-cold refreshments in stock.

Tracklisting:

"From My Tower"

"My Only Sin"

"Life, Death, Rebirth"

"Kingdom In Winter"

"Dreaming In Winter"

"Battle In Winter"

"In Memoriam"

"Sirens of Odysseus"

"Miracle"

"Soul On Fire"

"Holy Diver"

"Battle In Winter" lyric video:

"Kingdom In Winter" video:





Album teaser:

We Are Sentinels:

Jonah Weingarten - keyboards, piano, orchestration

Matt Barlow - vocals

All music written and performed by Jonah Weingarten

All lyrics, vocal melodies, and vocal arrangements by Matt Barlow