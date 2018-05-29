WE ARE SENTINELS – Featuring Former ICED EARTH Singer MATT BARLOW Reveal “Kingdom In Winter” Video

We Are Sentinels, featuring legendary vocalist Matt Barlow (ex-Iced Earth) and composer Jonah Weingarten, have revealed a new video for "Kingdom In Winter", from their new album to be released on July 6th via SAOL in Europe and the UK.

“The ‘Kingdom In Winter’ video tells the epic tale of an infant child who has been prophesied to be the key to the gates. These gates lead to a land of peace, prosperity, and shelter from the cold and bitter winter and are protected by two stoic sentinels. Led by a mighty Shaman priestess, a group of refugees and warriors set out to bring the child to the gates against all odds. Kingdom In Winter turned into such an epic track that we knew we needed a music video that would truly bring it to life. It blends the fantasy elements of classic 80’s movies like Willow and Krull with more modern cinematic visuals like Lord of the Rings and Game of Thrones. Director Chance White (Pyramaze, Halcyon Way, Theocracy) was able to fulfill this vision.”

Combining sweeping motion picture style orchestral arrangements, modern classical piano, and thunderous percussions, vocalist Matt Barlow (Ashes Of Ares, Pyramaze) and composer, keyboardist and pianist Jonah Weingarten (Pyramaze, SOI, solo artist) have set out to create something truly unique and groundbreaking.

With musical and thematic elements inspired by the great drama, sci-fi, and fantasy films of the last 30 years - combined with the duo's obvious enthusiasm for all things heavy metal - We Are Sentinels work to embody the very essence of the word ‘epic’.

For an album that is being released in the blazing hot mid-summer, the tracklisting surprisingly has some stone-cold refreshments in stock.

Tracklisting:

"From My Tower"

"My Only Sin"

"Life, Death, Rebirth"

"Kingdom In Winter"

"Dreaming In Winter"

"Battle In Winter"

"In Memoriam"

"Sirens of Odysseus"

"Miracle"

"Soul On Fire"

"Holy Diver"

"Kingdom In Winter" video:





Album teaser:

We Are Sentinels:

Jonah Weingarten - keyboards, piano, orchestration

Matt Barlow - vocals

All music written and performed by Jonah Weingarten

All lyrics, vocal melodies, and vocal arrangements by Matt Barlow