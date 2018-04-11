WE ARE SENTINELS - Former ICED EARTH Singer MATT BARLOW's New Project Launch Teaser Video For Upcoming Debut

We Are Sentinels, featuring legendary vocalist Matt Barlow (ex-Iced Earth) and composer Jonah Weingarten, announce their debut full-length album and their signing to SAOL for Europe and the UK.

Combining sweeping motion picture style orchestral arrangements, modern classical piano, and thunderous percussions, singer Matt Barlow (Ashes Of Ares, Pyramaze) and composer, keyboardist and pianist Jonah Weingarten (Pyramaze, SOI, solo artist) have set out to create something truly unique and groundbreaking.

With musical and thematic elements inspired by the great drama, sci-fi, and fantasy films of the last 30 years - combined with the duo's obvious enthusiasm for all things heavy metal - We Are Sentinels work to embody the very essence of the word ‘epic’.

Check out a first album teaser below, and stay tuned for updates.

We Are Sentinels lineup:

Jonah Weingarten - keyboards, piano, and orchestration

Matt Barlow - vocals

All music written and performed by Jonah Weingarten

All lyrics, vocal melodies, and vocal arrangements by Matt Barlow