WE CAME AS ROMANS Release “Vultures With Clipped Wings” Music Video

We Came As Romans will follow-up their headlining US spring tour as direct support to UK metal titans Bullet For My Valentine, starting in September (see all dates below). On the heels of this aforementioned announcement comes the release of their pummelling new music video for “Vultures With Clipped Wings”.

In their expansive tenure as a band, they’ve released four full-length releases, charted #8, #11 and #21 respectively on the Billboard Top 200, performing in five continents and over 40 different countries. Their fifth full-length studio album, Cold Like War (SharpTone Records) is a thrilling, energetic and immensely catchy compendium of songs that run the full gambit of emotion - aggression to sorrow, love to hate - to capture the fullest extent of the conflict and turmoil.

Dave Stephens (vocals) states: "We’ve been so excited to announce this tour and we’re ecstatic to get back out on the road. Touring with a band as legendary as Bullet For My Valentine is a blessing and we can’t wait to see you all there!

"Our European/UK tour we just finished was perfect. The support we received from our fans was unlike anything we’ve ever seen in that part of the world! We wanted to capture the energy we felt on a nightly basis while we were there, so we had this video shot at the Impericon Festivals"

Tour dates:

September

14-16 - Chicago, IL - Riotfest

15 - St. Paul, MN - Myth Live

18 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

20 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

21 - Dallas, TX - House Of Blues

22 - Austin, TX - Emo’s

24 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theatre

25 - Houston, TX - House Of Blues

27 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

30 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe Live

October

2 - Cleveland, OH - House Of Blues

3 - Syracuse, NY - SI Hall

4 - Boston, MA - House Of Blues

7 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore

9 - Wichita, KS - Cotillion Ballroom

10 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

12 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

14 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival

16 - Las Vegas, NV - House Of Blues