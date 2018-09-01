WE CAME AS ROMANS Singer Died From “Accidental Overdose”

We Came As Romans singer Kyle Pavone died on August 25th of an "accidental overdose,” according to the band statement below.

TMZ says a toxicology report will take up to eight weeks to complete.

The band states: “On Saturday, August 25, we lost our son, our brother, our best friend, and bandmate to an accidental overdose. The opposite of addiction is connection. If you are feeling disconnected or lost, there is help. Please take action, whether that is talking to your families or friends, meeting with a counselor, or joining a support group. If you are a friend or family member of someone who is struggling, do not be silent! If you are an artist in need of support through your struggle, we have created the The Kyle Pavone Foundation in Kyle's honor, to help. We look forward to celebrating Kyle's life again at a public event in early October at the Fillmore in Detroit. Please join us to continue to support Kyle Pavone Foundation.org. Thank you.”

In their expansive tenure as a band, We Came As Romans released four full-length releases, charted #8, #11 and #21 respectively on the Billboard Top 200, performing in five continents and over 40 different countries. Their fifth full-length studio album, Cold Like War (SharpTone Records) is a thrilling, energetic and immensely catchy compendium of songs that run the full gambit of emotion - aggression to sorrow, love to hate - to capture the fullest extent of the conflict and turmoil.



Pavone was 28 when he passed.