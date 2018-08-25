WE CAME AS ROMANS Vocalist KYLE PAVONE Passes At Age 28 - "Music Lost Another Great"

Kyle Pavone, vocalist of We Came As Romans, has passed away at age 28. The band issued the following statement via social media:

"Today, music lost another great with the passing of Kyle Pavone of We Came As Romans. Kyle's tragic loss came too early in his life and those of his bandmates. All are devastated by his passing. We will miss his smiles, his sincerity, his concern for others, and his impressive musical talent. In lieu of flowers, we will provide information regarding charity donations this coming week. The family and the band wish to thank their fans and the music community for all of their love and support as they navigate their grief."

The circumstances surrounding Pavone's death have yet to be revealed.

In their expansive tenure as a band, We Came As Romans released four full-length releases, charted #8, #11 and #21 respectively on the Billboard Top 200, performing in five continents and over 40 different countries. Their fifth full-length studio album, Cold Like War (SharpTone Records) is a thrilling, energetic and immensely catchy compendium of songs that run the full gambit of emotion - aggression to sorrow, love to hate - to capture the fullest extent of the conflict and turmoil.