WE HUNT BUFFALO Announce New Album Head Smashed In; Release First Track "Heavy Low"

On October 26th, Vancouver BC fuzz rock band We Hunt Buffalo will release their second studio album, Head Smashed In, on New Damage Records (Canada) and Fuzzorama Records (rest of the world). Returning to Jesse Gander’s infamous Rain City Recorders (the same studio and producer who captured Living Ghosts), the final result is dynamic and a clear step forward for the trio. Pre-orders can be placed here.

“Lyrically we still have our apocalyptic theme carrying forward from the last record,” explains vocalist / guitarist Ryan Forsythe. With delicious grooves and psychedelic overtones, your ears will thank you when you hear the first single ’Heavy Low’. This song, in particular, saw the band experimenting with new drop turnings. Their newly streamlined, bombastic sound is the direct result of years of perfecting their sound both live and in recorded form.

