"We're Stars" Video Featuring Members Of OCEANS OF SLUMBER, PALADIN, HELION PRIME And More Premieres
May 5, 2020, 9 minutes ago
Filmed and recorded live on the show floor at NAMM 2020 in Anaheim, California, the VoiceHacks YouTube Channel announces the release of "We're Stars", a Dio / Hear 'N Aid tribute featuring members of Oceans Of Slumber, Paladin, Helion Prime, NorthTale, Immortal Guardian, In Virtue and more.
The video is a group collaboration updated to feature current metal vocalists and harsh vocals as well as some of the classic vocal lines from the original. A metal choir of both clean and harsh vocalists performed the chorus right outside the NAMM doors.
The collaboration was produced and organized by YouTuber / Vocal Instructor Mary Zimmer for the VoiceHacks YouTube Channel. "Back when we filmed this video, we had no idea how bittersweet it would be just a few months later. This was the last time most of the people in this video were together in one place at a large music event before Covid-19."
VoiceHacks Soloists:
Taylor Washington - Paladin
Carlos Zema - Immortal Guardian / Heaven's Guardian
Mary Zimmer - Helion Prime / Voicehacks
Cammie Gilbert - Oceans Of Slumber
VK Lynne - The Spider Accomplice
Bill Hudson - NorthTale
Trey Xavier - In Virtue / Gear Gods
Alex Nasla - Witherfall / In Virtue / Gear Gods
Marc Lopes - Ross The Boss / Let Us Prey
Ty Christian - Lords Of The Trident
All guitars by Bill Hudson, bass guitar by Joshua Lopez, keyboard solo by Alex Nasla, filming, recording, video & audio editing, drum programming by Mary Zimmer.
The release of the video in May corresponds with the anniversary of Ronnie James Dio's passing on May 16, 2010.