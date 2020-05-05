"We're Stars" Video Featuring Members Of OCEANS OF SLUMBER, PALADIN, HELION PRIME And More Premieres

Filmed and recorded live on the show floor at NAMM 2020 in Anaheim, California, the VoiceHacks YouTube Channel announces the release of "We're Stars", a Dio / Hear 'N Aid tribute featuring members of Oceans Of Slumber, Paladin, Helion Prime, NorthTale, Immortal Guardian, In Virtue and more.

The video is a group collaboration updated to feature current metal vocalists and harsh vocals as well as some of the classic vocal lines from the original. A metal choir of both clean and harsh vocalists performed the chorus right outside the NAMM doors.

The collaboration was produced and organized by YouTuber / Vocal Instructor Mary Zimmer for the VoiceHacks YouTube Channel. "Back when we filmed this video, we had no idea how bittersweet it would be just a few months later. This was the last time most of the people in this video were together in one place at a large music event before Covid-19."

VoiceHacks Soloists:

Taylor Washington - Paladin

Carlos Zema - Immortal Guardian / Heaven's Guardian

Mary Zimmer - Helion Prime / Voicehacks

Cammie Gilbert - Oceans Of Slumber

VK Lynne - The Spider Accomplice

Bill Hudson - NorthTale

Trey Xavier - In Virtue / Gear Gods

Alex Nasla - Witherfall / In Virtue / Gear Gods

Marc Lopes - Ross The Boss / Let Us Prey

Ty Christian - Lords Of The Trident

All guitars by Bill Hudson, bass guitar by Joshua Lopez, keyboard solo by Alex Nasla, filming, recording, video & audio editing, drum programming by Mary Zimmer.

The release of the video in May corresponds with the anniversary of Ronnie James Dio's passing on May 16, 2010.