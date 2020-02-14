WE SELL THE DEAD Featuring IN FLAMES, FIREWIND, ENGEL Members Offer Black Sheep Album Preview; Audio

We Sell The Dead, the band around Niclas Engelin (In Flames, Engel) and Drömriket’s Jonas Slättung, return with a new album, Black Sleep, out on February 21 via earMUSIC. A full album preview can be found below.

You may ask: what does the band name - We Sell The Dead - mean? Do they actually sell the dead? No, not literally. What they sell is more of an idea, a concept of death and the dead as being an integral part of the life of the living. All of that is packed into a riveting mix of dark and raw heavy metal that carries the catchiness of true hit material. Their sophomore album, Black Sleep, will be released on February 21 via earMUSIC.

We Sell The Dead explain: “The term Black Sleep is, of course, a metaphor for death. ‘Eternal sleep’ is a somewhat more frequently used one, but we wanted an expression that sounded sinister and soft, both at the same time. Because it is a quite beautiful thing, this short life of ours. Blink and it’s over. And, most importantly, death is not the enemy. Indifference and life without meaning is. We are all going to die, eventually, all of us, sometime sooner or later. Life isn’t about sitting and waiting for that to happen, life is about taking what you’ve got and squeeze the most out of it.”

The band started in 2016 as an idea by Niclas Engelin (In Flames,Engel) and Jonas Slättung (Drömriket). They were quickly joined by their old friend Apollo Papathanasio - the frontman for Firewind and Spiritual Beggars - on vocals. Gas Lipstick, drummer for the first album and former member of HIM was replaced by Engel drummer Oscar Nilsson, due to logistical circumstances. In addition, Petter Olsson joins the band as a full-time member on keys and thereby perfectly rounds up the quintet.

Pre-order the Black Sleep album here.

Tracklisting:

"Caravan"

"Across The Water"

"Black Sleep"

"Carved In Stone"

"The Light"

"Hour Of The Wolf"

"River In Your Blood"

"Nightmare And Dream"

"Scars In My Heart"

"Shallow Grave"

Album preview:

"Carved In Stone" video:

"Black Sleep" video:

"Across The Water" video:

Lineup:

Niclas Engelin - Guitar

Jonas Slättung - Bass

Apollo Papathanasio - Vocals

Oscar Nilsson - Drums

Petter Olsson - Keys