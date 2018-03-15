WE SELL THE DEAD Featuring IN FLAMES, FIREWIND, Ex-HIM Members Premier "Trust" Music Video

We Sell The Dead, featuring Niclas Engelin (In Flames, Engel), Drömriket’s Jonas Slättung, Gas Lipstick (ex-HIM) and the voice of Apollo Papathanasio (Spiritual Beggars, Firewind), have released a video for "Trust", a track from their debut album, Heaven Doesn’t Want You And Hell Is Full, out now via earMUSIC. Watch the clip below.

Heaven Doesn’t Want You And Hell Is Full is available on CD, LP and Digital formats. Order links below:

- CD

- LP

- Digital

Heaven Doesn't Want You And Hell Is Full tracklisting:

"The Body Market"

"Echoes Of An Ugly Past"

"Leave Me Alone"

"Imagine"

"Turn It Over"

"Too Cold To Touch"

"Trust"

"Pale And Perfect"

"Silent Scream"

"Trust" video:

"Silent Scream" video:

"Pale And Perfect" video:

"Turn It Over" video:

"Echoes Of An Ugly Past" video:

Track samples:

(Photo - wesellthedead.com)