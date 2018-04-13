WE SELL THE DEAD Featuring IN FLAMES, FIREWIND, Ex-HIM Members Streaming New Song "The Body Market"

We Sell The Dead, featuring Niclas Engelin (In Flames, Engel), Drömriket’s Jonas Slättung, Gas Lipstick (ex-HIM) and the voice of Apollo Papathanasio (Spiritual Beggars, Firewind), are streaming "The Body Market", the opening track of the band's debut album, Heaven Doesn’t Want You And Hell Is Full, out now via earMUSIC. Listen below.

Heaven Doesn’t Want You And Hell Is Full is available on CD, LP and Digital formats. Order links below:

- CD

- LP

- Digital

Heaven Doesn't Want You And Hell Is Full tracklisting:

"The Body Market"

"Echoes Of An Ugly Past"

"Leave Me Alone"

"Imagine"

"Turn It Over"

"Too Cold To Touch"

"Trust"

"Pale And Perfect"

"Silent Scream"

"The Body Market":

"Trust" video:

"Silent Scream" video:

"Pale And Perfect" video:

"Turn It Over" video:

"Echoes Of An Ugly Past" video:

Track samples:

(Photo - wesellthedead.com)