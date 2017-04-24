WE START WARS - Featuring ALICE COOPER Guitarist NITA STRAUSS - Unleash First Song "The Animal Inside"

"I've been wanting to be in this EXACT band since I started playing guitar, and after over a year of putting this together and auditioning musicians, finally ended up with an amazingly talented, hard working and driven group of girls," says Alice Cooper guitarist Nita Strauss. "I truly couldn't be more proud of how these songs are coming out."

The aforementioned band is called We Start Wars, and now you can hear "The Animal Inside", the very first song they've ever relased:

"The Animal Inside" was produced by Nita Strauss and We Start Wars, engineered by Nita Strauss, mixed and mastered by Travis Huff at Nocturnal Studios.

We Start Wars will be playing their first show on May 25th at the Whisky A Go Go in West Hollywood, California.

We Start Wars lineup:

Nita Strauss (Alice Cooper) - Guitar

Alicia Vigil (Vigil Of War) - Bass

Seana (aka Shauna Lisse) - Vocals

Nicole Papastavrou - Guitar

Katt Scarlett (Femme Fatale) - Keyboards

Lindsay Martin - Drums

(Photo - We Start Wars Facebook)