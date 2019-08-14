We Will Rock You - Cast Announced For North American Tour Of QUEEN-Inspired Musical
August 14, 2019, an hour ago
With the recent Oscar-winning film, Bohemian Rhapsody, the music of Queen is more popular than ever. In 2002, many of those hits were compiled into a rock musical experience, We Will Rock You, which will be hitting the road once again for a North American tour starting September 3rd in Winnipeg, Manitoba (Canada).
Produced by Annerin Theatricals in Alberta, Canada, We Will Rock You will be offering a VIP package at each stop, which include cast member meet and greets, exclusive merchandise, and much more. Tickets are on sale now. More information can be found on the musical’s official website.
Annerin has announced the cast: Trevor Coll as Galileo, Keri Kelly as Scaramouche, Krystle Chance as Killer Queen, Alysse Ernewein as Oz, Brian Christensen as Brit, Kyle Gruninger as Khashoggi, and Kevin Doe as Buddy.
Also new to the production is Music Director Stuart Morley, who was asked personally by Brian May to oversee the updated version. As he recently told the Calgary Herald, “I’ve re-Queened the score. I’ve made it more like the original Queen. I went to Queen’s studio and I listened to old vocals. This new score is far more accurate and authentic. When they were creating the original score for the musical, they made it more theatrical than authentic. I’m a purist so I want to bring the score back to its roots. I’ve been given access to tapes no one else has been given to work with. I feel this new version of the musical can be something not even Brian and Roger thought it could become.”
While We Will Rock You is a quirky, eccentric and heartfelt story of outsiders, it’s also a creative cautionary tale for the cyberage. It reflects the scale and spectacle that marked Queen’s live performances and earned the band its pinnacle position in rock history. The audience can expect We Will Rock You to rock as fiercely as the best of Queen’s concerts.
“Annerin is proud to be able to produce We Will Rock You, and we are obviously lucky with our timing,” says Jeff Parry, President Annerin Theatricals. “This is a show I have wanted to produce since I first saw it in London. My vision was to be able to produce it in such a way that it plays in soft-seaters as well as cut-down arenas. I thought that Queen’s musical was for everyone and not just the typical Broadway crowd, therefore we’re producing it in a way that can accommodate most buildings and audiences that want to experience the music of Queen in a uniquely theatrical manner.”
Since 2002, over 16 million theatregoers in 19 countries have been thrilled by this awe-inspiring production which is based on the songs of Queen with a book by Ben Elton (The Young Ones, Blackadder, Popcorn). The original West End production featured music supervision from Brian May and Roger Taylor, and Elton fashioned this futuristic story around more than 24 of Queen’s biggest hit songs including: “We Are the Champions,” “Radio Ga Ga,” “I Want To Break Free,” “Somebody To Love,” “Killer Queen,” “Don’t Stop Me Now,” “Under Pressure,” “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “Another One Bites The Dust” and, of course, “We Will Rock You.”
With the Oscar-winning film, Bohemian Rhapsody, the music of Queen is more popular than ever. We Will Rock You follows two revolutionaries, Galileo and Scaramouche, on a quest to save rock n’ roll in a post-apocalyptic world where there are no musical instruments and rock n’ roll has died. They join a small group of societal outcasts, the Bohemians, as they fight to take back the iPlanet from the all-powerful Globalsoft, led by the Killer Queen. They fight for freedom, individuality and the rebirth of rock ‘n roll.
Prepare to Rock out to We Will Rock You at any of the following stops, with more to be added in the coming weeks on the musical’s website.
September
3 - Winnipeg, MB - Centennial Concert Hall
4 - Winnipeg, MB - Centennial Concert Hall
5 - Winnipeg, MB - Centennial Concert Hall
6 - Winnipeg, MB - Centennial Concert Hall
7 - Winnipeg, MB - Centennial Concert Hall
8 - Winnipeg, MB - Centennial Concert Hall
11 - Moorhead, MN - Bluestem Center for the Arts Amphitheater
12 - Prior Lake, MN - Mystic Lake Casino
13 - Prior Lake, MN - Mystic Lake Casino
14 - Prior Lake, MN - Mystic Lake Casino
17 - Joliet, IL - Rialto Square Theatre
20 - Milwaukee, WI - Miller High Life Theatre
24 - Casper, WY - Casper Events Center
26 - Missoula, MT - Adams Center
27 - Boise, ID - CenturyLink Arena Boise
28 - Spokane, WA - First Interstate Center for the Arts
30 - Everett, WA - Angel of the Winds Arena
October
1 - Federal Way, WA - Federal Way PAEC
2 - Salem, OR - Historic Elsinore Theatre
4 - Las Vegas, NV - The Orleans Hotel & Casino
5 - Las Vegas, NV - The Orleans Hotel & Casino
6 - Bakersfield, CA - Fox Theater
8 - Stockton, CA - Bob Hope Theatre
9 - San Jose, CA - Center for the Performing Arts
10 - Fresno, CA - Warnors Center
11 - Los Angeles, CA - Microsoft Theater
12 - Indio, CA - Fantasy Springs Resort Casino
14 - Prescott Valley, AZ - Findlay Toyota Center
16 - Denver, CO - Temple Hoyne Buell Theatre
19 - Kansas City, MO - Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland
20 - Enid, OK - Central National Bank Center
21 - Wichita Falls, TX - MPEC Memorial Auditorum
22 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
24 - Cedar Park, TX - H-E-B Center at Cedar Park
25 - San Antonio, TX - Majestic Theatre
27 - Sugar Land, TX - Smart Financial Centre
29 - New Orleans, LA - Saenger Theatre
30 - Birmingham, AL - Alabama Theatre
November
2 - Wilmington, NC - Wilson Center (two shows: 2pm and 7:30pm)
8 - Ocean City, MD - Ocean City Performing Arts Center
9 - Petersburg, VA - VSU Multipurpose Center
10 - Allentown, PA - PPL Center
14 - New York, NY - Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden
15 - New York, NY - Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden
16 - New York, NY - Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden
17 - New York, NY - Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden
21 - Indianapolis, IN - Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
22 - Mt. Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino
23 - Mt. Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino
24 - Van Wert, OH - Niswonger Performing Arts Center
26 - Louisville, KY - Palace Theatre
27 - Cincinnati, OH - Taft Theatre
December
27 - Calgary, AB - Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
30 - Edmonton, AB - Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
February
7 - Toronto, ON - Meridian Hall (formerly Sony Centre)
(Photo - Queen Theatrical Productions Ltd)