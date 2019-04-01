We Will Rock You - North American Tour Of QUEEN-Inspired Musical To Launch September 3rd In Winnipeg; Video Trailer

With the recent Oscar-winning film, Bohemian Rhapsody, the music of Queen is more popular than ever. In 2002, many of those hits were compiled into a rock musical experience, We Will Rock You, which will be hitting the road once again for a North American tour starting September 3 in Winnipeg, Manitoba (Canada).

Produced by Annerin Theatricals in Alberta, Canada, We Will Rock You will be offering a VIP package at each stop, which include cast member meet and greets, exclusive merchandise, and much more. Local venue pre-sales will be available starting Tuesday, April 2 at 10am local time. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 5 at 10am local time. More information can be found on the musical’s official website, and a trailer can be seen below.

While We Will Rock You is a quirky, eccentric and heartfelt story of outsiders, it’s also a creative cautionary tale for the cyberage. It reflects the scale and spectacle that marked Queen’s live performances and earned the band its pinnacle position in rock history. The audience can expect We Will Rock You to rock as fiercely as the best of Queen’s concerts.

“Annerin is proud to be able to produce We Will Rock You, and we are obviously lucky with our timing,” says Jeff Parry, President Annerin Theatricals. “This is a show I have wanted to produce since I first saw it in London. My vision was to be able to produce it in such a way that it plays in soft-seaters as well as cut-down arenas. I thought that Queen’s musical was for everyone and not just the typical Broadway crowd, therefore we’re producing it in a way that can accommodate most buildings and audiences that want to experience the music of Queen in a uniquely theatrical manner.”

Since 2002, over 16 million theatregoers in 19 countries have been thrilled by this awe-inspiring production which is based on the songs of Queen with a book by Ben Elton (The Young Ones, Blackadder, Popcorn). The original West End production featured music supervision from Brian May and Roger Taylor, and Elton fashioned this futuristic story around more than 24 of Queen’s biggest hit songs including: “We Are the Champions,” “Radio Ga Ga,” “I Want To Break Free,” “Somebody To Love,” “Killer Queen,” “Don’t Stop Me Now,” “Under Pressure,” “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “Another One Bites The Dust” and, of course, “We Will Rock You.”

With the Oscar-winning film, Bohemian Rhapsody, the music of Queen is more popular than ever. We Will Rock You follows two revolutionaries, Galileo and Scaramouche, on a quest to save rock n’ roll in a post-apocalyptic world where there are no musical instruments and rock n’ roll has died. They join a small group of societal outcasts, the Bohemians, as they fight to take back the iPlanet from the all-powerful Globalsoft, led by the Killer Queen. They fight for freedom, individuality and the rebirth of rock ‘n roll.

Casting for the tour is currently underway.

Prepare to Rock out to We Will Rock You at any of the following stops, with more to be added in the coming weeks on the musical’s website.

September

3 - Winnipeg, MB - Centennial Concert Hall

4 - Winnipeg, MB - Centennial Concert Hall

5 - Winnipeg, MB - Centennial Concert Hall

6 - Winnipeg, MB - Centennial Concert Hall

7 - Winnipeg, MB - Centennial Concert Hall

8 - Winnipeg, MB - Centennial Concert Hall

11 - Moorhead, MN - Bluestem Center for the Arts Amphitheater

12 - Prior Lake, MN - Mystic Lake Casino

13 - Prior Lake, MN - Mystic Lake Casino

14 - Prior Lake, MN - Mystic Lake Casino

17 - Joliet, IL - Rialto Square Theatre

20 - Milwaukee, WI - Miller High Life Theatre

24 - Casper, WY - Casper Events Center

26 - Missoula, MT - Adams Center

27 - Boise, ID - CenturyLink Arena Boise

28 - Spokane, WA - First Interstate Center for the Arts

30 - Everett, WA - Angel of the Winds Arena

October

1 - Federal Way, WA - Federal Way PAEC

2 - Salem, OR - Historic Elsinore Theatre

4 - Las Vegas, NV - The Orleans Hotel & Casino

5 - Las Vegas, NV - The Orleans Hotel & Casino

6 - Bakersfield, CA - Fox Theater

8 - Stockton, CA - Bob Hope Theatre

9 - San Jose, CA - Center for the Performing Arts

10 - Fresno, CA - Warnors Center

11 - Los Angeles, CA - Microsoft Theater

12 - Indio, CA - Fantasy Springs Resort Casino

14 - Prescott Valley, AZ - Findlay Toyota Center

16 - Denver, CO - Temple Hoyne Buell Theatre

19 - Kansas City, MO - Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland

20 - Enid, OK - Central National Bank Center

21 - Wichita Falls, TX - MPEC Memorial Auditorum

22 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

24 - Cedar Park, TX - H-E-B Center at Cedar Park

25 - San Antonio, TX - Majestic Theatre

27 - Sugar Land, TX - Smart Financial Centre

29 - New Orleans, LA - Saenger Theatre

30 - Birmingham, AL - Alabama Theatre

November

2 - Wilmington, NC - Wilson Center (two shows: 2pm and 7:30pm)

8 - Ocean City, MD - Ocean City Performing Arts Center

9 - Petersburg, VA - VSU Multipurpose Center

10 - Allentown, PA - PPL Center

14 - New York, NY - Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden

15 - New York, NY - Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden

16 - New York, NY - Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden

17 - New York, NY - Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden

21 - Indianapolis, IN - Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

22 - Mt. Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino

23 - Mt. Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino

24 - Van Wert, OH - Niswonger Performing Arts Center

26 - Louisville, KY - Palace Theatre

27 - Cincinnati, OH - Taft Theatre

December

27 - Calgary, AB - Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

30 - Edmonton, AB - Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

February

7 - Toronto, ON - Meridian Hall (formerly Sony Centre)

(Photo - Queen Theatrical Productions Ltd)