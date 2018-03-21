WEAPON UK – Rising From The Ashes Album To Receive Rerelease From Pure Steel Records
March 21, 2018, 2 hours ago
Pure Steel Records will rerelease the 2014 debut from Weapon UK, Rising From The Ashes, on April 27th.
Until now the record only has been available as a self-release on CD by the band. Here, the London quartet featuring original members Jeff Summers (guitar) and Danny Hynes (vocals) also deliver the finest “British Steel” with a strong production. Although they deliver the songs with a modern sound, the songs are still full of classical heavy metal, with a slight rock ‘n’ roll edge. Included on the album is a re-recording of a 1980's demo “Killer Instinct” written by vocalist Danny Hynes. This track features the original ‘80s lineup of Hynes/Summers/Downes/Bisland.
Tracklisting:
“Prelude – The Awakening”
“Ride The Mariah!”
“Fountain Of Paradise”
“Warrior”
“Ready 4 You”
“Burning Skies”
“Alamein”
“Wonderland”
“Bloodsoaked Rock”
“Bad Reputation”
“Celebration Time”
“Killer Instinct” (Bonus Track)
“The Rocker” (new track)