WEAPON UK – Rising From The Ashes Album To Receive Rerelease From Pure Steel Records

Pure Steel Records will rerelease the 2014 debut from Weapon UK, Rising From The Ashes, on April 27th.

Until now the record only has been available as a self-release on CD by the band. Here, the London quartet featuring original members Jeff Summers (guitar) and Danny Hynes (vocals) also deliver the finest “British Steel” with a strong production. Although they deliver the songs with a modern sound, the songs are still full of classical heavy metal, with a slight rock ‘n’ roll edge. Included on the album is a re-recording of a 1980's demo “Killer Instinct” written by vocalist Danny Hynes. This track features the original ‘80s lineup of Hynes/Summers/Downes/Bisland.

Tracklisting:

“Prelude – The Awakening”

“Ride The Mariah!”

“Fountain Of Paradise”

“Warrior”

“Ready 4 You”

“Burning Skies”

“Alamein”

“Wonderland”

“Bloodsoaked Rock”

“Bad Reputation”

“Celebration Time”

“Killer Instinct” (Bonus Track)

“The Rocker” (new track)