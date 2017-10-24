WEAPON UK Sign With Pure Steel Records

Pure Steel Records has announced the official signing of NWOBHM Legends Weapon UK. A band with a rich tradition who have influenced the likes of Metallica and so many other bands around the world! Lemmy (Late of Motorhead) once proclaimed them to be "the greatest band we've ever toured with.”

With this signing, the band are currently working on their forthcoming new album that will see its release in 2018 on CD, Vinyl and DDL.

Along with their new album, Pure Steel are also set on re-releasing their Classic 1980 Set the Stage Alight (35th Anniversary Edition). The album which stood dormant for many years will now be made available as special vinyl release presenting it to metal fans as it was meant to be.

Finally Pure Steel will be re-releasing the critically acclaimed Rising From The Ashes (from 2014), as a special vinyl release.

Statement from the band

"Weapon UK are very pleased and proud to be working with our great friends at Pure Steel Records. It is of the utmost importance to us to be working with people who believe in the legacy of Weapon UK as much as we do.

“On this basis Andreas Lorenz , Bob Mitchell and all the team at Pure Steel have our complete confidence in ensuring that our new baby will be unleashed upon the world with love, dedication and respect.”