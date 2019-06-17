WEAPONS OF ANEW Announce Tour Dates With SCOTT STAPP And MESSER; Band Working On New Album
Melodic metallists, Weapons Of Anew, are set to open shows throughout the summer in the US for Scott Stapp (Creed) and Messer, and are already poised for a great 2020, as an all-new studio album will be issued in the first quarter of the new year.
The band, comprised of Ray West - vocals, Freddy Ordine - guitars, Kris Norris - guitars, Stefan "Reno" Cutrupi - bass, and Chris Manfre - drums, has already honed their live show, opening for the likes of Alter Bridge, Tesla, and Metal Allegiance, and will be performing standouts from their latest album, The Collision of Love and Hate, including the single, “Killshot,” for which a hard-hitting (literally!) video was filmed for (watch below).
"’The Collision of Love and Hate’ was released by OK Good Records in September 2017,” says Ordine. “I view it as a picture of the time in our lives while we were writing and recording it. It’s a pretty good look into who we are as people and what we were each going through at that time. We are all proud of it for sure but there is still more to come.”
The tour kicks off on June 20 in Oshkosh, WI (at Waterfest Concert Series), and will wrap up on August 8 in Nashville, TN (at Cannery Ballroom). Get ready for what’s shaping up to be one of the summer’s top rock tours, when Scott Stapp, Messer, and Weapons Of Anew hit the road together.
Tour dates:
June
20 - Oshkosh, WI - Waterfest Concert Series
22 - St. Charles, IL - The Arcada Theatre
25 - Kansasville, WI - 1175 Sports Park & Eatery
27 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew's Hall
28 - Toledo, OH - Civic Music Hall
29 - Boardman, OH - Ribs N Rock Festival
July
2 - Kansas City, MO - Knuckleheads
6 - Jefferson, IA - Wild Rose Casino
10 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theatre
12 - Houston, TX - House of Blues
13 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues
14 - Oklahoma City, OK - Tower Theatre
24 - Salisbury, MA - Blue Ocean Music Hall
25 - New York, NY - Sony Hall
27 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom
28 - Newport News, VA - Boathouse Live
30 - Greensburg, PA - The Palace Theatre
August
2 - Boston, MA - Wilbur Theatre
3 - Portland, ME - AURA
5 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall
8 - Nashville, TN - Cannery Ballroom