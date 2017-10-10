WEAPONS OF ANEW Release Band Video Documentary Part 7: “Awake”

Weapons Of Anew, the dynamic new band that features Freddy Ordine (guitars), Ray West (vocals), Stefan "Reno" Cutrupi (bass), Chris Manfre (drums), and Kris Norris (guitars) recently launched a multi-part docu-series. Part 7 is now available, with all episodes streaming below:

Weapons Of Anew's debut, The Collision Of Love And Hate, was released on September 15th via OK Good Records. The quintet are the road with Tesla through October 5th. The album was produced and engineered by James F. Murphy (Havok, Necromancing The Stone, Product Of Hate), mixed by Mike Ferretti (Sevendust, Warren Haynes), and mastered by Ted Jensen.

(Photo - Scott Braun)