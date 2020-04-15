WEDNESDAY 13 Announces Fall 2020 North American “Near Dark” Headline Tour; THE HAXANS, DEAD GIRLS ACADEMY To Support
The Duke of Spook and his devilish ghouls, Wednesday 13, will return to the road later this year for their headlining “Near Dark Tour”, with special guests The Haxans, in support of their recently released album, Neccrophaze, that’s out now from Nuclear Blast. Ticket pre-sales start today and general on-sale takes place April 17. Visit officialwednesday13.com for more information.
“After two years of doing support slots around the world, the Wednesday 13 “Near Dark” Headline Tour is finally here! We are SO excited to get back to our headline shows and deliver the most theatrical Wednesday 13 show you’ve ever seen. More spook, more puke, more bang for your fangs....see ya in the Graveyard at Midnight.” - Wednesday 13
Wednesday 13 will be joined on the tour by LA based goth-pop duo The Haxans. whose sound is best described as the psycho-saccharine music of a fiendish creep’s fever dream... Classic art-house cinema, b-movie horror, spooky decadence, vintage American myth, and black roses dripping with blood all tossed into a cauldron, like so many ingredients from a well-worn book of spells. The Haxans are Ashley Costello, subcultural style icon and leader of Warped Tour screamo stars New Years Day, and Matt Montgomery, better known by his alias Piggy D., bassist for over a decade with multi-platinum shock rocker Rob Zombie, guitarist with Wednesday 13, and sometime visual and musical collaborator with rock icon Alice Cooper. This will be the band’s first ever tour. Tour opener will be Dead Girls Academy.
Dates:
August
18 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red
20 - Albuquerque, NM - Launch Pad
21 - Amarillo, TX - Hoots Pub
22 - Oklahoma City, OK - 89th Street Collective
23 - Dallas, TX - Trees
24 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live
25 - San Antonio, TX - Rock Box
26 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar
28 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade
29 - Louisville, KY - Diamond Pub Concert Hall
September
1 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage
2 - Philadelphia, PA - Voltage Lounge
3 - New York, NY - Le Poisson Rouge
4 - Stanhope, NJ - Stanhope House
5 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance
6 - New Bedford, MA - The Vault @ Greasy Luck
8 - Quebec City, QC - L’Anti Bar & Spectacles
9 - Montreal, QC - Les Foufounes
11 - Ottawa, ON - The Brass Monkey
12 - Toronto, ON - The Rockpile
13 - Toronto, ON - The Rockpile
15 - Cleveland, OH - The Winchester
16 - Pittsburgh, PA - Crafthouse
18 - Harrison, OH - Blue Note
19 - Flint, MI - Machine Shop
20 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Stache @ Intersection
22 - St. Louis, MO - Fubar
23 - Angola, IN - Eclectic Room
25 - Chicago, IL - Reggie’s
26 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave II
27 - Des Moines, IA - Vaudeville Mews
28 - Omaha, NE - Lookout Lounge
30 - Colorado Springs, CO - Sunshine Studios Live
October
3 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater
4 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
6 - Sacramento, CA - Holy Diver
7 - San Francisco, CA - Great Northern
9 - Los Angeles, CA - The Whisky
10 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick
In case it was missed, Wednesday 13 recently released a new lyric video for their newest single, “The Hearse,” from Necrophaze. Described by the band’s iconic frontman Wednesday 13 as “the heaviest track on the record, and maybe the heaviest track of my musical career,” “The Hearse” is goth-rock bliss that tantalizes listeners from beyond the grave.
Additionally, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Wednesday 13 has launched the Necrophazerz Fan Klub to interact directly with fans during this time of quarantine and social distancing. Join here.
(Photo - Jeremy Saffer)