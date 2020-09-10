WEDNESDAY 13 Announces Halloween Spooktacular Pay Per View

September 10, 2020, 13 minutes ago

On Halloween Night, Saturday October 31st, Wednesday 13 and his Gang will host a Spooktacular Pay Per View Event from the World Famous Whisky A Go Go in Hollywood, California.

The show will be streaming until November 2nd. Ticket packages are available now at this location.

The pay per view will be hosted by Wednesday 13 - The Duke Of Spook, featuring special guests from Wednesday’s World, skits, videos, and a headline musical performance by Wednesday 13.

“I’m beyond excited about this Halloween special. This is inspired by all of the Halloween specials from the '70s and '80s that I grew up on. Doing just a normal concert is boring to me. This is a full on variety show, with enough spook to make you puke. Don’t miss the Sickest Halloween Show of 2020 at the World Famous Whisky a Go Go Halloween Night -Pay Per View,” says W13.

The Halloween Spooktacular show is available in several packages, starting at $13:
•Ticket to Pay Per View
•Ticket to Pay Per View + Shirt
•Ticket to Pay Per View + 2 Shirts
•Ticket to Pay Per View + 2 Shirts + After Show Backstage Party Wrap Up
Fan Klub Members receive a 13 % discount; the code can be found on the Fan Klub Page.

(Art by @jonnybush) 

 



