WEDNESDAY 13 Announces North American Tour This Fall

The duke of spook, Wednesday 13, has announced the second leg of headlining dates supporting his latest album, Condolences.

"We are excited to continue our Condolences Across America Tour to the east coast of the USA," commented Wednesday. "We have been having a blast with our new stage show and playing the new songs live. Looking forward to seeing everyone at the shows."



Confirmed dates are as follows:

September

21 - The Warehouse - Clarksville, TN

22- The Concourse at The International - Knoxville, TN

23 - Ground Zero - Spartanburg, NC

24 - State Theater - St. Petersburg, FL

26 - The Masquerade (Hell Room) - Atlanta, GA

29 - Canal Club - Richmond, VA

30 - Shocktober Fest - Sinking Spring, PA

October

1 - One Centre Square - Easton, PA

3 - Diesel Concert Lounge - Pittsburg, PA

4 - Machine Shop - Flint, MI

5 - Rockpile - Toronto, CAN

6 - Rockpile - Toronto, CAN

7 - Piranha Bar - Montreal, CAN

8 - Brass Monkey - Ottawa, CAN

9 - Middle East (Downstairs) - Cambridge, MA

10 - Saint Vitus - Brooklyn, NY

12 - HMAC - Harrisburg, PA

13 - The Agora - Cleveland, OH

14 - Aftershock - Kansis City, MO

15 - Outland Ballroom - Springfield, MO

19 - Sunshine Studios - Colorado Springs, CO

20 - Mesa Theater - Grand Junction, OR

21 - Diamondz Event Center - Jerome, ID

Condolences was released on June 2nd, via Nuclear Blast Entertainment. The album was produced, mixed and mastered by Chris "Zeuss" Harris (Hatebreed, Rob Zombie). Artwork was created by Travis Smith (Opeth, Katatonia, Nevermore).

“Cruel To You” video:

“Blood Sick” video:

"What The Night Brings" video: