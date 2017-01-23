WEDNESDAY 13 / BOURBON CROW - Syracuse, NY Show Cancelled

Due to undisclosed reasons, the Wednesday 13 / Bourbon Crow show scheduled for Wednesday, January 25th in Syracuse, NY at The Lost Horizon has been cancelled.



But if you want to see W13 / BC in Rochester, NY the night prior, they are still playing Tuesday January 24th at the Harmony House.



If you purchased a ticket for Syracuse and want to transfer it to Rochester, email customersupport@ticketfly.com and they can help you out. Otherwise, you can buy tickets via Ticketfly or get them at the door.



The remaining three Canadian dates at the end of the North American Undead Unplugged tour are unaffected.

January

26 - Dungeon Works - Montreal, QC

27 - Brass Monkey - Ottawa, ON

28 - Rockpile - Toronto, ON

Wednesday 13 will bring his Undead Unplugged show to The UK in February and March. The popular evening features an extended set of acoustic takes on his catalogue of songs, plus a wealth of tales regaled from his career and years on the road. Support comes from his outlaw country side project Bourbon Crow, featuring Wednesday and singer/songwriter Rayen Belchere and will be the very first time Bourbon Crow have ever played UK dates.

Says Wednesday 13, "I'm so excited to bring my Undead, Unplugged show back to the UK, as this is where it all started! Not only is it my Unplugged show, it will feature a set from my side project, Bourbon Crow this time round. These shows are like a story tellers set, plus we have a Q&A with the audience and a long list of songs from over the past two decades. These shows are always so personal and intimate with the fans, so I can't wait for February!"

February

22 - Newcastle, England - University

23 - Glasgow, Scotland - Cathouse

24 - Leeds, England - Key Club

25 - Nottingham, England - Rescue Rooms

26 - Manchester, England - Ruby Lounge

28 - Norwich, England - Owl Sanctuary

March

1 - Wolverhampton, England - Slade Rooms

2 - Bristol, England - Thekla

3 - Southhampton, England - Talking Heads

4 - London, England - Underworld

Wednesday 13 will bring his Undead Unplugged show to Australia in March 2017 for three nights only.

March

23 - Brisbane, Australia - The Brightside

24 - Sydney, Australia - Oxford Arts Factory

25 - Melbourne, Australia - Corner Hotel