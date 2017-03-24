WEDNESDAY 13 - Condolences Album Details Revealed; "What The Night Brings" Video Streaming

Condolences, the new album from Wednesday 13, will be released on June 2nd via Nuclear Blast Entertainment. A video for "What The Night Brings" is available for streaming below.

"I'm really excited to unveil the new video for “What the Night Brings”, the first track from our upcoming album, Condolences," Wednesday 13 said."It kicks off our new album and really sets the tone for the rest of it. We worked on the video with director Matt Zane (Society One) and he really helped bring a spooky vibe. The song reminds me of a heavy metal version of The Nightmare Before Christmas theme!"

He continued, "It was also a lot of fun filming the extra scenes, too, where I get to dress up like a demon at a ritual! I never knew that singing with fangs would be so difficult, but I made it work!"

Pre-order in the format of your choice at this location or digitally at iTunes, Amazon, or Google Play.

Condolences was produced, mixed and mastered by Chris "Zeuss" Harris (Hatebreed, Rob Zombie). Artwork was created by Travis Smith (Opeth, Katatonia, Nevermore).

Tracklisting:

"Last Rites"

"What The Night Brings"

"Cadaverous"

"Blood Sick"

"Good Riddance"

"You Breathe, I Kill"

"Omen Amen"

"Cruel To You"

"Eulogy XIII"

"Prey For Me"

"Lonesome Road To Hell"

"Condolences"

"Death Infinity"

"What The Night Brings" video: