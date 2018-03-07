WEDNESDAY 13 Confirms US Tour With COMBICHRIST

"Invasion USA! We are hitting the road with our good friends in CombiChrist," says Wednesday 13. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 9th at 9am. Wednesday 13 VIP meet and greets and VIP aftershow bus up-graves are on sale now at officialwednesday13.com. Confirmed show dates are as listed:

May

18 - Pomona, CA – Glasshouse

19 - Sacramento, CA – Holy Dover

20 - San Francisco, CA – Slim’s

22 - Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theatre

23 - Seattle, WA – Studio Seven

25 - Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

26 - Denver, CO – The Oriental Theatre

29 - Minneapolis, MN – Cabooze

31 - Chicago, IL – Bottom Lounge

June

1 - Flint, MI – Machine Shop

2 - Cleveland Heights, OH – Grog Shop

3 - Pittsburgh, PA – Rex Theatre

5 - Rochester, NY – Montage Music Hall

7 - Baltimore, MD – Soundstage

8 - New York, NY – Gramercy Theatre

9 - Philadelphia, PA – Trocadero Theatre

10 - Boston, MA – Brighton Music Hall

12 - Richmond, VA – Canal Club

13 - Greensboro, NC – Arizona Pete’s

14 - Spartanburg, SC – Ground Zero

15 - Atlana, GA – The Masquerade

16 - Fort Laurderdale, FL – Culture Room

17 - Tampa, FL – Brass Mug

19 - Orlando, FL – Soundbar

20 - Jacksonville, FL – Mavericks Live

21 - New Orleans, LA – House Of Blues

22 - Austin, TX – Elysium

23 - Houston, TX – White Oak

24 - Dallas, TX – Gas Monkey Live

26 - Albuquerque, NM – El Rey Theatre

27 - Phoenix, AZ – Club Red

28 - Las Vegas, NV – Beauty Bar

29 - San Diego, CA – Brick By Brick

30 - Los Angeles, CA – The Regent Theatre

Only 5 Wednesday 13 VIP up-grave trick or treat after show bus meet & greet packages are available per show. They include:

Get on the official Wednesday 13 Band guest list, with tickets to the concert

Go onto the Wednesday 13 tour bus after the show with the band, to receive an autographed set list from the evening’s performance, + pics with the band, and various tricks and treats from the Wednesday 13 tour bus

1 Wednesday 13 official bag with sticker & guitar picks

1 meet & greet only shirt: “I Met Wednesday 13 and all I got was this Fucking T-Shirt”

Exclusive after show gravestone laminate, personalized with your name and city of show

Also includes everything in the standard meet & greet

Standard meet & greet package details: