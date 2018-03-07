WEDNESDAY 13 Confirms US Tour With COMBICHRIST
"Invasion USA! We are hitting the road with our good friends in CombiChrist," says Wednesday 13. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 9th at 9am. Wednesday 13 VIP meet and greets and VIP aftershow bus up-graves are on sale now at officialwednesday13.com. Confirmed show dates are as listed:
May
18 - Pomona, CA – Glasshouse
19 - Sacramento, CA – Holy Dover
20 - San Francisco, CA – Slim’s
22 - Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theatre
23 - Seattle, WA – Studio Seven
25 - Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex
26 - Denver, CO – The Oriental Theatre
29 - Minneapolis, MN – Cabooze
31 - Chicago, IL – Bottom Lounge
June
1 - Flint, MI – Machine Shop
2 - Cleveland Heights, OH – Grog Shop
3 - Pittsburgh, PA – Rex Theatre
5 - Rochester, NY – Montage Music Hall
7 - Baltimore, MD – Soundstage
8 - New York, NY – Gramercy Theatre
9 - Philadelphia, PA – Trocadero Theatre
10 - Boston, MA – Brighton Music Hall
12 - Richmond, VA – Canal Club
13 - Greensboro, NC – Arizona Pete’s
14 - Spartanburg, SC – Ground Zero
15 - Atlana, GA – The Masquerade
16 - Fort Laurderdale, FL – Culture Room
17 - Tampa, FL – Brass Mug
19 - Orlando, FL – Soundbar
20 - Jacksonville, FL – Mavericks Live
21 - New Orleans, LA – House Of Blues
22 - Austin, TX – Elysium
23 - Houston, TX – White Oak
24 - Dallas, TX – Gas Monkey Live
26 - Albuquerque, NM – El Rey Theatre
27 - Phoenix, AZ – Club Red
28 - Las Vegas, NV – Beauty Bar
29 - San Diego, CA – Brick By Brick
30 - Los Angeles, CA – The Regent Theatre
Only 5 Wednesday 13 VIP up-grave trick or treat after show bus meet & greet packages are available per show. They include:
- Get on the official Wednesday 13 Band guest list, with tickets to the concert
- Go onto the Wednesday 13 tour bus after the show with the band, to receive an autographed set list from the evening’s performance, + pics with the band, and various tricks and treats from the Wednesday 13 tour bus
- 1 Wednesday 13 official bag with sticker & guitar picks
- 1 meet & greet only shirt: “I Met Wednesday 13 and all I got was this Fucking T-Shirt”
- Exclusive after show gravestone laminate, personalized with your name and city of show
- Also includes everything in the standard meet & greet
Standard meet & greet package details:
- Exclusive meet & greet with Wednesday 13
- Personal photograph with Wednesday 13 and the band
- Early entry to the venue to watch the band soundcheck
- 1 exclusive meet & greet only 11 x 18 full color tour poster
- 1 Wednesday 13 meet & greet laminate
- 1 autographed Wednesday 13 photo
- You can bring any items to be signed