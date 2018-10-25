WEDNESDAY 13, DEVILDRIVER, ZAKK SABBATH Added To Ozzfest New Year's Eve In L.A.

For the first time since its 1996 debut, Ozzfest - the annual musical event that celebrates hard rock and heavy metal - has created a special one-night-only New Year's Eve celebration to ring in 2019.

Set for Monday, December 31st at The Forum in Los Angeles, California, the event includes headliner Ozzy Osbourne, along with Rob Zombie, Marilyn Manson, Jonathan Davis (of Korn), and Body Count featuring Ice-T.

The lineup for the second stage has just been announced, and it's comprised of Zakk Sabbath, Devildriver, and Wednesday 13.

The New Year's Eve party will include an outdoor stage, along with other holiday festivities, details of which will be announced in the coming weeks. The evening will conclude with Osbourne onstage counting down to the new year!

"I asked Sharon what we're doing this New Year's Eve and she said, 'WE'RE DOING FUCK ALL!" says Ozzy. "So I thought, 'we didn't do Ozzfest in 2018, so let's do a New Year's Eve Ozzfest'."

Tickets for the Live Nation-produced Ozzfest 2018 go on sale Friday, October 26th at 10 AM, PT here. Ticket prices range from $49.50 for general admission to $179.50 for a reserved seat. VIP packages are also available, details of which can be found at ozzfest.com.