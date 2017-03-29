WEDNESDAY 13 Discusses New Label Deal With Nuclear Blast - “We’re In Really Good Company”; Video

Condolences, the new album from Wednesday 13, will be released on June 2nd via Nuclear Blast Entertainment. In the video below, Wednesday 13 talks about signing to the label:

Pre-order Condolences in the format of your choice at this location or digitally at iTunes, Amazon, or Google Play.

Condolences was produced, mixed and mastered by Chris "Zeuss" Harris (Hatebreed, Rob Zombie). Artwork was created by Travis Smith (Opeth, Katatonia, Nevermore).

Tracklisting:

"Last Rites"

"What The Night Brings"

"Cadaverous"

"Blood Sick"

"Good Riddance"

"You Breathe, I Kill"

"Omen Amen"

"Cruel To You"

"Eulogy XIII"

"Prey For Me"

"Lonesome Road To Hell"

"Condolences"

"Death Infinity"

"What The Night Brings" video: