WEDNESDAY 13 Featured In New Tour Pranks Episode; Video
May 2, 2019, 31 minutes ago
In this new episode of the Digital Tour Bus series, Tour Pranks,Wednesday 13 reveals pranks he's pulled on tour:
Wednesday 13 is also featured in a recent episode of DTB’s Bus Invaders:
Static-X and DevilDriver welcome Wednesday 13 and Raven Black as additional support artists on their upcoming North American headline dates, joining previously announced support artist Dope.
Wednesday 13 says, "We are excited to announce that we will be a part of the Static-X North American dates. Now, we will be touring all over the world this year with Static-X including in Australia, Europe and the UK. Such a great line up - we're excited to be included on the bill."
Tour dates:
June (Static-X, DevilDriver co-headlining with support from Dope, Wednesday 13, Raven Black)
18 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theater
19 - Albuquerque, NM - El Rey Theater
21 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Live
22 - Houston, TX - The Warehouse
23 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theater
25 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade
26 - Greenville, SC - The Firmament
28 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage
29 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom
30 - Scranton, PA - Levels
July (Static-X, DevilDriver co-headlining with support from Dope, Wednesday 13, Raven Black)
2 - Toronto, ON - Opera House
3 - London, ON - London Music Hall
4 - Ottawa, ON - Brass Monkey
5 - Hampton Beach, NH - Wally's
6 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium
7 - Reading, PA - Reverb
9 - Pittsburgh, PA - Jergel's
10 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theater
11 - Indianapolis, IN - The Citadel
12 - Ft. Wayne, IN - Clyde Theatre
13 - Detroit, MI - Harpo's
14 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall
16 - Grand Rapids, MI - Intersection
18 - Cadott, WI - Cadott Rockfest
19 - Sioux City, IA - Anthem - Hard Rock Casino
20 - Joliet, IL - The Forge
21 - Belvidere, IL - Apollo Theater
23 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater
25 - Santa Ana, CA - Observatory
26 - Los Angeles, CA - Catch One
27 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues
August (with support from Wednesday 13 and Dope)
22 - Brisbane, Australia - Eaton Hill
23 - Melbourne, Australia - Croxton
24 - Sydney, Australia - Metro
26 - Adelaide, Australia - The Gov
27 - Perth, Australia - Rock Rover
September (with Soil, Wednesday 13 and Dope)
24 - Bristol, England - SWX
25 - Cardiff, Wales - Tramshed
26 - London, England - Electric Ballroom
27 - Nottingham, England - Rock City
28 - Leeds, England - Stylus
29 - Southampton, England - Engine Room
October (with Wednesday 13, Soil and Dope)
1 - Newcastle, England - Northumbria Institute
2 - Glasgow, Scotland - The Garage
3 - Manchester, England - The Ritz
4 - Birmingham, England - 02 Institute
5 - Paris, France - File 7
6 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix Club
7 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle
9 - Cologne, Germany - Essigfabrik
10 - Mannheim, Germany - MS Connex
11 - Zurich, Switzerland - Dynamo
12 - Pinarella di Cervia, Italy - Rock Planet
13 - Munich, Germany - Backstage