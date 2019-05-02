WEDNESDAY 13 Featured In New Tour Pranks Episode; Video

In this new episode of the Digital Tour Bus series, Tour Pranks,Wednesday 13 reveals pranks he's pulled on tour:

Wednesday 13 is also featured in a recent episode of DTB’s Bus Invaders:

Static-X and DevilDriver welcome Wednesday 13 and Raven Black as additional support artists on their upcoming North American headline dates, joining previously announced support artist Dope.

Wednesday 13 says, "We are excited to announce that we will be a part of the Static-X North American dates. Now, we will be touring all over the world this year with Static-X including in Australia, Europe and the UK. Such a great line up - we're excited to be included on the bill."

Tour dates:

June (Static-X, DevilDriver co-headlining with support from Dope, Wednesday 13, Raven Black)

18 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theater

19 - Albuquerque, NM - El Rey Theater

21 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Live

22 - Houston, TX - The Warehouse

23 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theater

25 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

26 - Greenville, SC - The Firmament

28 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage

29 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

30 - Scranton, PA - Levels

July (Static-X, DevilDriver co-headlining with support from Dope, Wednesday 13, Raven Black)

2 - Toronto, ON - Opera House

3 - London, ON - London Music Hall

4 - Ottawa, ON - Brass Monkey

5 - Hampton Beach, NH - Wally's

6 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

7 - Reading, PA - Reverb

9 - Pittsburgh, PA - Jergel's

10 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theater

11 - Indianapolis, IN - The Citadel

12 - Ft. Wayne, IN - Clyde Theatre

13 - Detroit, MI - Harpo's

14 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall

16 - Grand Rapids, MI - Intersection

18 - Cadott, WI - Cadott Rockfest

19 - Sioux City, IA - Anthem - Hard Rock Casino

20 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

21 - Belvidere, IL - Apollo Theater

23 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater

25 - Santa Ana, CA - Observatory

26 - Los Angeles, CA - Catch One

27 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues

August (with support from Wednesday 13 and Dope)

22 - Brisbane, Australia - Eaton Hill

23 - Melbourne, Australia - Croxton

24 - Sydney, Australia - Metro

26 - Adelaide, Australia - The Gov

27 - Perth, Australia - Rock Rover

September (with Soil, Wednesday 13 and Dope)

24 - Bristol, England - SWX

25 - Cardiff, Wales - Tramshed

26 - London, England - Electric Ballroom

27 - Nottingham, England - Rock City

28 - Leeds, England - Stylus

29 - Southampton, England - Engine Room

October (with Wednesday 13, Soil and Dope)

1 - Newcastle, England - Northumbria Institute

2 - Glasgow, Scotland - The Garage

3 - Manchester, England - The Ritz

4 - Birmingham, England - 02 Institute

5 - Paris, France - File 7

6 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix Club

7 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle

9 - Cologne, Germany - Essigfabrik

10 - Mannheim, Germany - MS Connex

11 - Zurich, Switzerland - Dynamo

12 - Pinarella di Cervia, Italy - Rock Planet

13 - Munich, Germany - Backstage