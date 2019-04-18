WEDNESDAY 13 Guests On New Episode Of Bus Invaders; Video
April 18, 2019, 41 minutes ago
On this episode of DTB’s Bus Invaders, you'll see inside the touring vehicle of Wednesday 13, while on the road with Cradle Of Filth and Raven Black. Wednesday 13 is currently supporting his most recent album, Condolences.
Wednesday 13 will release his new album, Necrophaze, in September via Nuclear Blast.
Catch Wednesday 13 live in concert with Static-X and Dope at the following shows:
August
22 - Brisbane, Australia - Eaton Hill
23 - Melbourne, Australia - Croxton
24 - Sydney, Australia - Metro
26 - Adelaide, Australia - The Gov
27 - Perth, Australia - Rock Rover
September
24 - Bristol, England - SWX
25 - Cardiff, Wales - Tramshed
26 - London, England - Electric Ballroom
27 - Nottingham, England - Rock City
28 - Leeds, England - Stylus
29 - Southampton, England - Engine Room
October
1 - Newcastle, England - Northumbria Institute
2 - Glasgow, Scotland - The Garage
3 - Manchester, England - The Ritz
4 - Birmingham, England - 02 Institute
5 - Paris, France - File 7
6 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix Club
7 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle
9 - Cologne, Germany - Essigfabrik
10 - Mannheim, Germany - MS Connex
11 - Zurich, Switzerland - Dynamo
12 - Pinarella di Cervia, Italy - Rock Planet
13 - Munich, Germany - Backstage
December
10 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Royal Bar
11 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory
12 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory
13 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater
14 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
15 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theater
17 - San Francisco, CA - Slim's