WEDNESDAY 13 Guests On New Episode Of Bus Invaders; Video

On this episode of DTB’s Bus Invaders, you'll see inside the touring vehicle of Wednesday 13, while on the road with Cradle Of Filth and Raven Black. Wednesday 13 is currently supporting his most recent album, Condolences.

Wednesday 13 will release his new album, Necrophaze, in September via Nuclear Blast.

Catch Wednesday 13 live in concert with Static-X and Dope at the following shows:

August

22 - Brisbane, Australia - Eaton Hill

23 - Melbourne, Australia - Croxton

24 - Sydney, Australia - Metro

26 - Adelaide, Australia - The Gov

27 - Perth, Australia - Rock Rover

September

24 - Bristol, England - SWX

25 - Cardiff, Wales - Tramshed

26 - London, England - Electric Ballroom

27 - Nottingham, England - Rock City

28 - Leeds, England - Stylus

29 - Southampton, England - Engine Room

October

1 - Newcastle, England - Northumbria Institute

2 - Glasgow, Scotland - The Garage

3 - Manchester, England - The Ritz

4 - Birmingham, England - 02 Institute

5 - Paris, France - File 7

6 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix Club

7 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle

9 - Cologne, Germany - Essigfabrik

10 - Mannheim, Germany - MS Connex

11 - Zurich, Switzerland - Dynamo

12 - Pinarella di Cervia, Italy - Rock Planet

13 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

December

10 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Royal Bar

11 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory

12 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory

13 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater

14 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

15 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theater

17 - San Francisco, CA - Slim's