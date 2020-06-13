WEDNESDAY 13 Guests On ROBB FLYNN's NFR Podcast

In the two and a half hour video below, Machine Head frontman Robb Flynn sits down with rock 'n roll maniac Wednesday 13 to discuss performing in drag, conspiracy theories, growing up in a trailer, opening for Iron Maiden and Guns N' Roses, and the most important lessons he learned from Heavy Metal Parking Lot.

In case it was missed, Wednesday 13 recently released a lyric video for their newest single, “The Hearse”, from Necrophaze. Described by the band’s iconic frontman Wednesday 13 as “the heaviest track on the record, and maybe the heaviest track of my musical career,” “The Hearse” is goth-rock bliss that tantalizes listeners from beyond the grave.

Additionally, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Wednesday 13 has launched the Necrophazerz Fan Klub to interact directly with fans during this time of quarantine and social distancing. Join here.